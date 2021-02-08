U.S. sees deadliest week of avalanches on record

Home
(CNN) – Officials say they just recorded the deadliest week on record for avalanches in the U.S.

14 people have been killed in avalanches nationwide since February 1.

According to the U.S. Forest Service National Avalanche Center, that’s the highest number of fatalities they’ve ever recorded in a seven-day period.

Four skiers were killed Saturday after an avalanche swept through in a backcountry ski area near Salt Lake City.

They were the most recent in a string of deaths caused by avalanches in Utah, Colorado, New Hampshire, Montana, California, and Alaska.

