COVID-19 outbreak reported at Josephine County Jail

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Another COVID-19 outbreak is being reported at the Josephine County Jail.
On February 2, 2021, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said over the last few days, several inmates reported flu-like symptoms. Those inmates were separated from the rest of the jail population and tested for COVID-19. Results came back with six positive cases.
The sheriff’s office said expanded testing of everyone in the jail, including staff, yielded 24 additional positive results.
“The facility has been placed on modified programs until containment and treatment can be verified to decrease the further chances of exposure,” deputies said. “The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to work with Public Health officials to ensure health and safety of all AIC’s [adults in custody] and staff.”
According to JCSO, more tests will be conducted next week.