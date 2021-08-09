COVID-19 persists with long-term symptoms, study suggests

TUCSON, Ariz. (NBC) – More research suggests that many people with mild COVID-19 still experience long-term symptoms.
The study from the University of Arizona included data from over 300 non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
Nearly 70% experienced at least one symptom after 30 days, but that increased to 77% after two months.
Fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog and altered taste and smell were among the most reported symptoms.
Those who experienced long-COVID were more likely to be less educated, have seasonal allergies and pre-existing health conditions.