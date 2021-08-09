Home
COVID-19 persists with long-term symptoms, study suggests

COVID-19 persists with long-term symptoms, study suggests

Health News News Top Stories U.S. & World ,

TUCSON, Ariz. (NBC) – More research suggests that many people with mild COVID-19 still experience long-term symptoms.

The study from the University of Arizona included data from over 300 non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Nearly 70% experienced at least one symptom after 30 days, but that increased to 77% after two months.

Fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog and altered taste and smell were among the most reported symptoms.

Those who experienced long-COVID were more likely to be less educated, have seasonal allergies and pre-existing health conditions.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »