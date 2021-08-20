COVID crisis deepens

(NBC) Three vaccinated U.S. senators have contracted COVID-19 as some World Health officials are blasting America’s booster plan, with one calling it a “mockery” of vaccine equity. All of this, as hospitals are wilting under the weight of more sick patients.
The State of Florida right now is in a full-blown crisis mode, with 7,000 more COVID patients in hospitals right now then what we saw during the previous peak last summer. Child hospitalizations are also soaring right now. There are 15 kids alone in the Children’s Memorial Hospital.
Across the country, 1,200 kids are being treated at hospitals on a daily basis. That’s double what the figure was just at the end of July. It is up four times since the beginning of July.
We are also seeing physicians across the United States coming out and saying “we will not treat patients who are unvaccinated” or at the very least their patience running very thin with those folks, as we still know 51 percent or so of the entire U.S. population that is fully vaccinated at this moment.
Also big news this morning, three members of Congress contracted the virus all three of them were vaccinated. Angus King of Maine is one of them he says that he is feeling not great right now, but a whole lot better than if he had not received the vaccine.
President Biden is coming under some heat, too, as there are questions about vaccine equity and whether or not the United States should be rolling out a booster as a good portion of the world has not received a single dose
Biden says the U.S. will distribute some 500 hundred million plus doses by the middle of next year, and that we are doing our part.