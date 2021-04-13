COVID mRNA vaccines likely last at least 9 months

(CNN) – Experts say mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, like the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, likely protect against coronavirus for at least nine months.
That’s according to Doctor Peter Marks, the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.
Current research indicates mRNA COVID-19 vaccines probably provide protection for at least six months.
However, doctor marks said Tuesday he thinks the protection will actually last a minimum of nine months. Still, Marks said it will require more research.
Researchers will need to watch for whether immunity is dropping off more quickly for older and immunocompromised individuals.
Marks added that it is possible the vaccines will require boosters.
Tuesday, Moderna announced its vaccine is 90% effective for at least six months.
Pfizer recently provided similar findings about its version.