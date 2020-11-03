COVID-related death reported in Josephine County

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Another person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 died in Josephine County.
Health officials said the county’s latest coronavirus-related death was a 75-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on September 28 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass. He died on October 29. He had underlying health conditions.
To view testing and outcomes by county, visit https://tabsoft.co/384FM2R.
Josephine County Public Health said on November 3 there were two new cases of COVID-19 identified in Josephine County, bringing the total to 278. Of the 278 cases, 36 are presumptive and 242 are confirmed. There are 16 cases that are being actively monitored. The remaining patients are considered to no longer be infections.
“Josephine County Public Health is investigating all cases to identify contacts and exposures and to isolate and monitor all individuals relevant to the cases,” health officials said. “Public Health will reach out to anyone suspected of exposure to COVID-19.”
No further details were released.