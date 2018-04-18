Crash ends in fatality near Klamath Falls

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls.
Oregon State Police said the crash happened sometime before 7:40 a.m. on April 18 near milepost 226.
According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a gold Buick Century was trying to turn onto the highway from Algoma Road. For some reason, the driver of the Buick turned directly in front of a commercial motor vehicle traveling northbound on the highway.
The two vehicles collided, ejecting the driver of the Buick. A passenger in the Buick was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the commercial motor vehicle was not injures, OSP said.
The names of those involved have not yet been released.