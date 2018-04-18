Identity theft suspect sought by police

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Police are looking for a man who allegedly used stolen credit cards to buy goods and multiple local businesses.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on March 3, multiple items were stolen from vehicles parked at the Jackson County Expo in Central Point. Purses containing credit cards were among the items stolen. Those cards were later used at multiple businesses in Rogue River and Grants Pass.
Video surveillance footage shows a suspect using one of the credit cards at the Lil Pantry in Rogue River. He’s described by police as a heavy-set white man in his 30s or 40s with a shaved head. The suspect drives a white and gold early 1990s model Ford extended cab pickup truck.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call 541-774-6800. Refer to case number 18-4352.