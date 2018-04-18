Home
Metal fatigue eyed in Southwest engine failure

Metal fatigue eyed in Southwest engine failure

News Top Stories U.S. & World

(NBC News) – National Transportation Safety Board investigators charged with finding out what caused a Southwest Airlines jet engine to break apart in mid-air Tuesday are focusing on whether wear and tear caused a fan blade to break off.

“There is evidence of metal fatigue where the blade separated,” says NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt.

Officials discovered plane debris in a rural area in eastern Pennsylvania.

The Boeing 737 was at 32,000 feet when the left engine exploded about 20 minutes after takeoff. Shrapnel from the engine struck the plane and shattered a window causing the cabin to de-pressurize.

Killed in the accident was 43-year-old bank executive Jennifer Riordan of New Mexico, who was partially sucked through the window before passengers were able to pull her back inside.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2HM1PMI

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics