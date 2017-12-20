Crash in Illinois Valley claims the life of one man

Illinois Valley, Ore.– Just outside Cave Junction, Oregon State Police responded to reports of a deadly crash that had occurred off of Redwood Highway.
According to reports, an overturned and wrecked car was seen between Selma and Kerby just by 8 Dollar Rd. When troopers arrived at the scene they pronounced the driver dead.
Evaluating the crash, troopers believe that it may have occurred sometime before today. A couple people who had seen the reports on a scanner page showed up to confirm if it was their friend. According to one of those people, their friend – who they wished to remain unnamed – had been missing since Monday.
According to Oregon State Police Trooper Jess Elzy, the driver had been driving a green minivan southbound when it left the highway.
“It appears to be at a somewhat high rate of speed and crashed down a 100 foot embankment,” he said.
OSP is still investigating what exactly happened. It is unclear whether the man was a local or not.
As of tonight, troopers have been attempting to reach the victim’s family, all of whom are out of state.