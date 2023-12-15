Crater high School Students Collect Toys for CASA

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A group of Crater High School students teamed up with CASA to give back to their community with a toy drive.

Crater High Sophomore Madison Love says she chose to organize a toy drive this holiday season to lend a helping hand where it’s needed. Madison says she partnered with fellow sophomore Chris Scallion and Crew Weaver.

Jewett Elementary, Central Point Elementary, Rogue Primary, Patrick Elementary, Sam’s Valley Elementary, Hanby Middle School , and Crater High School all participated in the toy drive.

Together, they collected more than 800 toys for kids in foster care, and those who have been reunited with their families.

