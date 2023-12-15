City of Ashland Looking for Feedback on Shelter

ASHLAND, Ore. – The City of Ashland is interested in hearing your feedback on its emergency homeless shelter.

The site at 2200 Ashland Street was purchased with state funding and is operated by Opportunities for Housing Resources and Assistance or OHRA.

Today, the city says OHRA has accommodated 38 People with 28 guests currently in the shelter.

The shelter has been consistently full since opening on November 1.

The deadline for comment is December 19, at noon.

The council will determine the future operations of the shelter in late December or early January.

You can complete the form on The City of Ashland’s website.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.