Grants Pass Police search for armed, extremely dangerous homicide suspect

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police in Grants Pass are currently on the manhunt for a man wanted in connection to the burglary turned homicide at an apartment on the Rogue River Highway on Nov. 21.

According to police, Kelly Lynn Mason, 48, is considered armed and extremely dangerous. Mason is described as a white man, around 5 feet 11 inches tall, approximately 200 pounds, with a bald head, brown eyes, and numerous tattoos.

Mason was last seen driving a white Honda Accord with Oregon license 378PCG. Police say avoid approaching the suspect and immediately contact your local law enforcement agency.

Grants Pass Police Department says on Nov. 21 around 7:45 p.m., it responded to gunshot reports inside an apartment on the 1400 block of Rogue River Highway. When officers arrived on scene, one victim had been shot and another severely beaten.

The gunshot victim, Katherine Crago, died from her wounds at the scene. The male victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police say over the past three weeks, the Major Crimes Unit’s investigation revealed the victims had been targeted for the robbery.

Three suspects have already been arrested in connection to this case. Sasha Marie Moe was arrested November 22, Rick Eric Braton Lester was arrested December 4, and Michael Fay Woodruff was arrested December 11. All three suspects have been booked into Josephine County Jail for charges of 2nd degree murder, robbery, burglary, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and assault.

Grants Pass Police says it is unknown whether Mason fled the area or is attempting to hide locally.

Police say in order to preserve the case, they are unable to disclose any more information about the investigation.

