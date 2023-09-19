Local state of emergency declared in Curry County due to Anvil Fire

BROOKINGS, Ore. – The Curry County Board of Commissioners held an emergency meeting due to the increasing growth of the Anvil Fire.

The Anvil Fire started on August 25 about eight miles east of Port Orford.

On Wednesday, September 13, winds shifted and gusts reached up to 25 miles per hour, the US Forest Service said. This created heavy smoke that was visible over the area and increased fire activity, pushing the fire to 1,433 acres in size. By Monday, September 18, the fire covered an estimated 9,023 acres.

The acreage of the fire posted by the US Forest Service wasn’t updated as of Tuesday afternoon, but that could be—according to a member of the board of commissioners—because infrared reconnaissance flights couldn’t be conducted.

Four helicopters and 32 engines are dedicated to fighting the fire, according to one of the commissioners.

41 structures were reportedly threatened but, so far, none have been lost. 97 non-residential structures remain threatened.

Amid Red Flag conditions that could cause the Anvil Fire to expand, commissioners voted unanimously to adopt a “proactive” local state of emergency on Tuesday, September 19.

A Level 3 “Go” evacuation notice was issued for people along Elk River Road from milepost four to Butler Bar Campground.

A Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation is in effect from Edson Creek Campground to Sixes River Campground about 16 miles east of Highway 101 on Sixes River Road.

The Anvil Fire is 0% contained.

To sign up for emergency alerts, visit https://bit.ly/CurryCoEM.

