“Credible threat” closes Rogue Community College’s Riverside campus

Medford, Ore.- A “credible threat” referencing the mass shooting at Umpqua Community College forced the evacuation of Rogue Community College’s Riverside campus Thursday afternoon.
The threat was received in writing and targeted an unnamed faculty member. It was found in a mailbox by another staff member.
Students in the middle of finals were asked to evacuate the building and the campus was closed for the rest of the day out of an abundance of caution.
