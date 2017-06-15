Home
“Credible threat” closes Rogue Community College’s Riverside campus

“Credible threat” closes Rogue Community College’s Riverside campus

Crime Education Local News Top Stories , , , ,

Medford, Ore.- A “credible threat” referencing the mass shooting at Umpqua Community College forced the evacuation of Rogue Community College’s Riverside campus Thursday afternoon.

The threat was received in writing and targeted an unnamed faculty member. It was found in a mailbox by another staff member.

Students in the middle of finals were asked to evacuate the building and the campus was closed for the rest of the day out of an abundance of caution.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC5 News for updates.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics