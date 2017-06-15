Jury returns verdict in Ashland stabbing case

Medford, Ore. — [Update: 6/15/17 10:00 a.m.] The Jackson County District Attorney’s office says a jury has come back with a verdict. The verdict was returned around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night. NBC5 News is awaiting more details from the District Attorney’s office.
[6/14/17] The fate of an Ashland man is in the hands of a jury. Robert Quinn, who also goes by Michael, is accused of stabbing two people near the Lithia Park entrance. It happened last September. Both victims survived.
The trial began Tuesday, and jurors were given instructions just before noon Wednesday.
