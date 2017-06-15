Oregon Shakespeare Festival unveils upgrades

Ashland, Ore.- Oregon Shakespeare Festivals brick courtyard has received a facelift in an effort to make the OSF campus more accessible.
The project was just one phase of the “Access for All” campaign. The $5.1 million dollar project is designed to improve the Festival’s aging space and make it more accessible for patrons with mobility issues.
Other projects in the phase included easing the hillside’s grades and cross slopes, installing a new Green Show stage with improved lighting and sound and adding new lighting to increase safety.
The next phase of construction focuses on seating. In November and December, Oregon Shakespeare festival will add seven wheelchair and companion seats.