Crews battle 2 fires in the hills above Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Multiple units responded to a grass fire in the hills above Ashland Thursday afternoon.

The fires were first reported at about 4:45 p.m. on Granite Street near Lithia Park.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said numerous resources were at the scene and engaged in an aggressive initial attack.

As of 5:16 p.m., crews were reportedly making good progress and no evacuations were needed.

