Crews battle twin wildfires in California

(NBC News) – The Mendocino Complex Fire has become the largest wildfire in California state history.
Two fires are burning side-by-side, just miles apart, and have scorched over 455 square miles.
The fires have forced new evacuations and are threatening as many as 11,000 structures.
Almost 20 wildfires continue to burn across the state, driven by hot, dry conditions and years of drought along with strong winds.
Tens of thousands of people have been forced from their homes as fire teams continue to rush in.
About 14,000 firefighters and at least 200 active duty army soldiers are battling the fires with no end in sight.
