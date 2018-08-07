Klamath County Sheriff’s Office gets new canine officer

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The newest member of the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is from Germany, and is 2 1/2 years old.
‘Chief’ is Klamath County’s newest patrol dog.
“He is used to protect officers in potentially deadly situations.” Notes Deputy Tom Hoy, Chief’s handler. “He is used to apprehend fleeing suspects, maybe hiding suspects.”
Hoy adds that Chief has been with the Sheriff’s office for about a week. “The biggest focus on my training has just been basically when to deploy him, when not to – how to keep him safe, how to keep the public safe.”
Sheriff Chris Kaber says it took about a year of fundraisers and citizen donations to get Chief. “This particular dog cost $21,500, but that came with the trainer coming out from the east coast to train with our officer for more than 2 weeks.”
Deputy Hoy says that since he was a little kid, he’s been fascinated with working dogs. “At a past agency, I had a bloodhound police dog – not a patrol dog as far as apprehending suspects, but more of just a tracking dog.”
Sheriff Kaber says the office is about a third of the way to getting a second dog. “It’s a force multiplier, for sure.”
Chief’s name was given to reflect contributions made to the canine program by local Vietnam veteran Paul Hanson.
Hanson’s dog during his time of military service was also named ‘Chief’.
