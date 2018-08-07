High stakes ahead of midterm election

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Voters are going to the polls today in several primaries – as well as the final special election before November.
People from President Trump to Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been parachuting into these areas to sway the electorate.
An Ohio special election along with primaries in Michigan, Missouri, Kansas and Washington State on Tuesday, will take the temperature of voters across the country, which we haven’t seen since June.
In Ohio, the fight over a vacant seat in what should be a Republican stronghold has turned into a dead heat.
Governor John Kasich (R-Ohio) said, “It’s really kind of shocking because this should be just a slam dunk and it’s not.”
While the same two candidates will face off again in November, President Trump wants there to be no question where the wind blows.
President Donald Trump said, “We must elect Troy Balderson.”
Mara Protich supports Democrat candidate for Congress Danny O’Connor. She said, “I don’t believe that our president currently has my best interest at heart.”
April Kennedy is supporting Republican candidate Troy Balderson for Congress. She said, “It’s not necessarily that you like the candidate of choice, but it’s who you dislike less.”
Trump has also endorsed the more conservative Kris Kobach for Kansas Governor over incumbent Jeff Colyer.
On the Democratic side, New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is using her meteoric rise to help progressive candidates. She said, “Supporting Abdul El-Sayed for governor is the right thing to do.”
But El-Sayed’s Muslim background could be a challenge in the primary for Michigan governor. He said, “When they shut out certain kinds of candidates, what they’re actually doing is shutting out
certain kinds of people.” He currently polls behind front-runner Gretchen Whitmer.
Whitmer, a Democrat, said, “Not an overwhelmingly extreme left state or extreme right state. We’re a state full of people that just want our government to work.”