Crews continue to battle wildfire in Nova Scotia

NOVA SCOTIA, Canada (NBC) – Canadian officials say crews made progress fighting an out-of-control wildfire outside Halifax overnight, but a change in the weather is expected to pose a “dangerous” challenge for firefighters battling the blaze across Nova Scotia.

The Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources Authorities said winds from the southwest are expected to pick up during the afternoon, and the sun is expected to heat up.

Officials said a number of teams are on the scene, including 60 Halifax firefighters, six engines, 10 tankers, staff from the Natural Resources Department and 10 personnel from the Department of National Defence.

On Monday night, the Halifax Regional Municipality estimated 200 homes or structures have been damaged so far in the suburban communities about 15 miles from Halifax, home to many who work in the city.

Most of the damaged or destroyed structures are single-family homes.

Authorities asked for patience from some 16,400 residents who are anxiously awaiting information about their properties.

Heavy smoke was blanketing the area this morning and smoke could be seen and smelt from across the region and into the United States.

