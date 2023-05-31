Project Turnkey 2.0 grants coming to southern Oregon organizations

SALEM, Ore. – The ‘Oregon Community Foundation,’ announcing several local recipients of ‘Project Turnkey 2.0’ grants.

In southern Oregon, a Curry County organization is set to receive $600,000.

The ‘Oasis Advocacy and Shelter’ provides services for those impacted by domestic violence.

It plans to use the money for an emergency shelter.

It will acquire and renovate a multi-bedroom house into a shelter for survivors of domestic violence and medically fragile individuals.

Mcalevy: “The goal is to get resources and opportunity to provide resources for this community,” Oasis executive director Mary Pat McAlevy said. “Our community is in great need. I think it’s important for us to just get the funds to support out community.”

Oasis is partnering with Brookings CORE Response, to help provide case management, counseling, advocacy services and more at the facility.

The Klamath Tribes are also receiving a grant from ‘Project Turnkey’.

They will get $2.3 million to acquire and renovate the ‘Melita Hotel and RV Park’ in Chiloquin.

The seven acre property will serve as a transitional housing service for the homeless, elderly and disabled.

It’s something the Klamath Tribes housing director said they’ve needed for some time.

“We have a significant number of number of elders who are couch surfing,” Klamath Tribes housing director Kenneth Ruthardt. “To give them a place to stay and just have a shelter, not having to worry about where they’re going to have to stay the night that’s going to be great. The restaurant there as well to help with meal service for them, that’s going to be a big game changer.”

The hotel features 17 rooms with plans to build tiny homes in the RV spots.

Renovations are expected to be complete over the next few months.

