Missing Tennessee woman spotted in Redding, California

REDDING, Calif. – A Tennessee woman who went missing during a cross-country trip with her boyfriend was seen in northern California.

33-year-old Nikki Michelle Alcaraz — also known as Nikki Cunningham — of Tennessee was reported missing to the Moriarty, New Mexico Police Department several weeks ago. She was reportedly traveling with her boyfriend, Steven Tyler Stratton, in a 2013 black Jeep Wrangler with Tennessee plate BGL3539.

On May 27, Alcaraz and Stratton were seen entering the Walmart on Dana Drive in Redding, California. They reportedly conducted a transaction at an ecoATM kiosk and left in the Wrangler.

According to the Redding Police Department, their current whereabouts are unknown.

RPD said law enforcement agencies in northern California have been notified about the situation and are on the lookout.

Anyone with further information about the whereabouts of Nikki Alcaraz is asked to call the police.

