Crews head to Neil Rock Fire north of Sams Valley

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Firefighters are racing to get a handle on a grass fire burning north of Sams Valley.
Little is known about the fire so far, but officials in two counties are bringing in a show of force to fight the flames.
Two Medford fire engines, two Grants Pass engines as well as a bulldozer and helicopter are being dispatched to the fire along with a task force from the recent Medco B Fire.
At last check officials were still trying to determine how to get crews safely to the fire line as it’s burning in rough terrain.
As of 4:15 p.m., the slow-moving fire was estimated to be about 5 acres.
