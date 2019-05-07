Home
Crews head to Neil Rock Fire north of Sams Valley

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Firefighters are racing to get a handle on a grass fire burning north of Sams Valley.

Little is known about the fire so far, but officials in two counties are bringing in a show of force to fight the flames.

Two Medford fire engines, two Grants Pass engines as well as a bulldozer and helicopter are being dispatched to the fire along with a task force from the recent Medco B Fire.

At last check officials were still trying to determine how to get crews safely to the fire line as it’s burning in rough terrain.

As of 4:15 p.m., the slow-moving fire was estimated to be about 5 acres.

