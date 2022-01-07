Crews implode west side of OSU’s Reser Stadium

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KGW) — The west side of Reser Stadium in Corvallis was imploded just before 8 a.m. Friday morning, Jan. 7, as part of a $153 million renovation project at Oregon State University.

The public was able to watch a livestream of multiple vantage points of the implosion. Several roads in the area were closed to vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic. Homes, businesses and campus buildings in the immediate area were cleared during the event.

“The implosion of the westside stadium is all about safety for project contractors and community members,” said Steve Clark, OSU vice president for university relations and marketing.

The renovation project, called Completing Reser, includes construction of the new west side of the stadium, a welcome center for prospective new students and their families and a wellness clinic for students, OSU employees and community members.

The project is expected to be completed before the start of the 2023 football season. It’s being funded by more than $90 million in philanthropy and by revenues from football stadium activities.