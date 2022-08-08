Crews report progress on Windigo, Miller Road wildfires

MAUPIN, Ore. — Fire agencies reported Sunday that they had made progress against multiple wildfires currently burning in Oregon, including near-total containment of the Miller Road wildfire.

The Miller Road Fire near Maupin is 95% contained as of Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office, having burned an estimated 10,847 acres and one residential structure.

Crews are focusing on mop-up operations along the 25-mile perimeter, according to the news release, trying to create a containment line that will prevent any lingering fire from escaping. Evacuation orders remain in place but the levels have decreased.

Various firefighting resources assembled at the site will be gradually demobilized back to their home districts in the coming days as the need for personnel decreases. A smaller crew will remain on the fire to patrol due to hotter and drier weather expected this week, according to the news release.

Separately, crews fighting the Windigo Fire near La Pine reported Sunday that they had increased containment to 15% after crews and heavy equipment dug lines around the entire perimeter yesterday. Ground resources on Sunday went towards mop-up efforts and holding the line.

Crews also dug lines all the way around the Potter Fire near Toketee Lake, although the fire was still reported to be 0% contained as of Sunday, according to a news release from Northwest Incident Management Team 6.

The Windigo Fire has burned about 1,052 acres and the Potter Fire has burned about 185 acres. Both were started by lightning strikes, and they’re among 27 known fires across the Umpqua, Willamette, Deschutes and Fremont-Winema National Forests.