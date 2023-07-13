Crews respond to grass fire next to I-5 along the Oregon-California border

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A vehicle fire spread to surrounding vegetation along Interstate 5 near the Oregon-California border.

According to the California Department of Transportation’s “QuickMap,” the Fire was first reported on the border at about 2:16 p.m. Thursday near Hilt.

Traffic cameras showed the fire spreading to nearby grass, prompting the Oregon Department of Forestry to respond.

ODF said it’s working with CAL FIRE and Jackson County Fire District #5 to fight the fire.

As of 3:20 p.m. Thursday, the Oregon Department of Transportation said the fire is causing “no to minimal delays.”

A 3:30 p.m. update from ODF said the fire was estimated to be about two acres in size and the majority of the fire was knocked down and extinguished.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.