The Rogue Valley’s first psilocybin service center set to open this month

ASHLAND, Ore.– The first psilocybin service center in the Rogue Valley is set to open this month.

It aims to make psilocybin treatment available and accessible to everyone.

Satya Therapeutics already has a psilocybin production facility in Medford.

Once it opens its Ashland service center in a couple weeks, it hopes to expand across the state.

Andreas Met is the CEO and co-founder of Satya Therapeutics, which is preparing to open a psilocybin service center in Ashland on July 26th.

“I know this service center will end up helping a large number of people and that’s really what’s important for me,” Met said.

The facility features a group therapy room, as well as individual therapy rooms.

Met said, “it’s thrilling. It’s relieving that we’re finally going to get going, but it’s been a super amount of hard work and just a challenge.”

Met said one of the main goals of the service center is making psilocybin accessible to everyone.

He said other facilities can charge up to $3,000 per treatment.

Met wants to keep the cost between $750 and $1,000.

“We’re also going to be working with non-profits that may subsidize people from all walks of life to come in that maybe don’t have the means but have a need to come in and do the services,” Met said.

Because Satya has its own manufacturing facility, Met said they can make treatment less expensive.

“We’re going to be charging the end client $15 a gram,” he said, “which is more than a street price but we think is very competitive and will be the most competitive in the state.”

Met said it takes a minimum of three days to go from the initial screening, to psilocybin treatment.

Though he recommends taking more time for the necessary prep work.

He said potential clients can get rejected for treatment for a variety of reasons, including drug use.

“Many people are very interested in services,” Met said, “but once they see that it’s actually a lengthy process, you see a fall off so far in people going from ‘I’m interested’ to ‘I’m going to do it.'”

Met said the facility will be hosting a practicum next week, where facilitators will learn how to administer psilocybin.

The practicum is part of a 160 hour training course that is regulated by the OHA.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.