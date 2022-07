JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a structure fire near Cave Junction.

The Illinois Valley Fire District said at about 3:00 a.m. Monday, it responded to a fire on Reagor Lane.

When firefighters arrived, they found a barn and nearby motor home fully engulfed in flames.

There were no injuries reported.

The fire was in the mop-up stage a few hours after it started.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.