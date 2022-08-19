Crews tackle dozens of wildfires in Jackson, Josephine Counties

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Firefighters have been battling nearly 50 wildfires on Oregon Department of Forestry-protected lands in Jackson and Josephine County.

ODF said they determined there are eight fires on the Westside Complex in Jackson County and 40 on the Lightning Gulch Complex in Josephine County. Of the 48 fires, 17 are completely extinguished and the remaining fires are in various stages of being lined and mopped up.

On Friday, firefighters will reportedly focus on containing the Hog Creek Fire in the Lightning Gulch Complex north of Merlin and the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. Both are estimated to be about 30 acres in size.

According to ODF, no homes are currently threatened and no evacuation orders have been made.

For the latest information about any evacuation notifications, visit Jackson County Emergency Management, Jackson County Sheriff Oregon, Josephine Co. Emergency Management and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.