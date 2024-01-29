18-year-old suspect wanted in fatal shooting at Medford laundromat

MEDFORD, Ore. – NBC5 News is learning more about a shooting we first reported Saturday (1/27/2024) evening at a Medford laundromat that left one person dead, and the suspect is still at large.

Medford police say at around 5:50 p.m. Saturday (1/27/2024), officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Weldon’s Laundromat in the 600 block of Crater Lake Avenue. A male victim identified as 51- year- old Justin William Keaton was discovered in the laundromat with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say that they are still searching for the suspect, identified as Jesus Armando Pena Jr. He’s an 18-year-old Hispanic male, standing 5’7 with black hair, brown eyes and a light mustache and goatee. Police say that Pena recently escaped from Oregon Youth Authority custody and has warrants for his arrest.

If you have information about the case, you are urged to reach out to MPD at (541) 770-4783, reference number and case number 24-1584.

This isn’t the first time a shooting happened at the Weldon’s laundromat. Back in May of 2021, a 45-year-old man was shot in the parking lot and died later in the hospital. Police said the victim and suspect were involved in an argument and didn’t know each other.

Later in June, Medford police said they arrested Lorenzo Fisher, he was taken to the Jackson County jail for murder, a felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.