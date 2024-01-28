Grants Pass man gets supervised probation

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A Grants Pass man accused of attempted murder at a local skate park last year will not serve any jail time.

Christopher Eduardo Jimenez was arrested on several charges from an incident at Tanzy Skate Park in Central Point on April 2, 2023. Officials say the victim met the suspect at his vehicle, and while he was walking away the suspect fired several shots hitting the victim and multiple times before driving away. The victim survived.

On Friday, Jimenez pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon. Jimenez was sentenced to three years supervised probation; the rest of the original counts have been dropped.

