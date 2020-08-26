Home burns in West Medford fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – First responders contained a house fire today near Sherm’s Thunderbird in West Medford.
It happened around noon. While the fire didn’t spread to neighboring homes Medford Fire says the house is no longer livable.
A bystander shared this video with NBC5 and said while firefighters responded quickly the fire spread just as fast.
“We noticed some smoke coming out. The smoke was small in the beginning, like a barbecue. But it just got a little bit bigger and bigger,” said Robert Vasquez.
Nineteen firefighters and 5 engines responded. Medford Fire says the cause is still under investigation. Everyone at the home got out safely.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]