Body of missing man found in Rogue River

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — The body of a missing man has been found in the Rogue River.
Angelo Cornoni was reported missing since Tuesday, July 2nd. On Saturday, July 6th, Fire personnel and deputies responded to Schroeder Park after receiving a 911 call about a possible deceased human body in the Rogue River.
Cornoni’s body was located by deputies about 20 feet from shore. He was pulled from the water and positively identified by the deputy investigating the initial case.
Next of kin was notified. Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office is looking into the case.
