Drugs & guns seized in search warrant of a home near school, two arrested

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.- A search warrant of a home less than 1000 feet from a school turns up methamphetamine and guns, causing two men to get arrested.

According to the Klamath Falls Police Department, 71-year-old John Kahler was charged with multiple charges, including felony possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and more.

The other man was arrested and then later released on drug possession and distribution charges.

The Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) had received information from several sources that suspected the house in the 2100 block of Garden Avenue was associated with illegal drug distribution. The residence is located less than 1000 feet from Mills Elementary School.

BINET seized nearly a pound of methamphetamine, three firearms, money and evidence of drug distribution from the home.

Kahler is currently being held at the Klamath County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

