Sky Lakes Medical Center opens its new cafeteria

Posted by Lauren Pretto May 22, 2024

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.- Sky Lakes Medical Center opens its new cafeteria.

According to a press release from the medical center, the remodel for the kitchen and cafeteria began last June, but 24/7 meal services were never interrupted.

The renovation includes design and layout changes along with new equipment and amenities.

It says this renovation is part of the health system’s ongoing improvements to enhance patient and staff experience.

Tonia Henderson, the Director of Nutrition and Food Services at Sky Lakes, says she’s excited that their new menu will offer more diversity in dietary needs and preferences.

