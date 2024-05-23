GoFundMe set up for displaced family after Medford apartment fire

MEDFORD, Ore. —A family is picking up the pieces after an East Medford apartment fire last week left them displaced.

Mariah Forbes lives there with her husband and two children. She tells us they narrowly escaped with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

It all started when she heard a loud noise on her back patio and noticed an outdoor storage unit on fire. It happened on the 700 block of Crater Lake Avenue at the Woodland Townhomes not far from Providence Hospital.

The origin and cause of the fire are unknown, but it is under investigation. Forbes says the dining room, kitchen, and living room all caught fire.

“There’s some moments when I’m like okay this has happened and we’ll get through it, and then there’s moments that hit you like that’s still inside or I’ll go do this and you realize you aren’t even home, you can’t go get what you were going to get because you aren’t even in your element,” she said.

Forbes says luckily everyone got out safely. Her family is living in a hotel room while they wait for another apartment to become available in the same complex.

In the meantime, Forbes has set up a GoFundMe hoping the community can cover the cost of essentials for her family. You can find a link to it here.

