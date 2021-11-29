Father arrested for killing 4 children, mother in law near LA

Newsroom Staff
November 29, 2021
Last Updated:November 29, 2021

LANCASTER, Calif. (NBC) – A father is under arrest Monday in the shooting deaths of his four young children and their grandmother at a home north of Los Angeles.

Police said three of the deceased children are boys, including one infant. Another child was a girl.

The shooting was reported late Sunday night when deputies were called to the home and found the victims, all shot in the upper torso.

Germarcus David, who is 29 years old, was arrested Monday when he arrived at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

He was identified as the father of the children and the son-in-law of their grandmother.

David is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

