Gresham man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at neighbor’s home

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) –Police in Oregon arrested a man who they say set fire to his neighbor’s house by hitting it with a Molotov cocktail Wednesday.
41-year-old Seth Ames is facing multiple charges including arson, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving.
Police say after Ames threw the Molotov cocktail, he then started a fire in his own basement.
After that, according to police, he slammed his car into a trailer and almost hit a patrol vehicle as police were responding to the incident.
Luckily, there were no injuries reported.
There’s no word yet on a motive.