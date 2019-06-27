Home
Gresham man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at neighbor’s home

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) –Police in Oregon arrested a man who they say set fire to his neighbor’s house by hitting it with a Molotov cocktail Wednesday.

41-year-old Seth Ames is facing multiple charges including arson, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving.

Police say after Ames threw the Molotov cocktail, he then started a fire in his own basement.

After that, according to police, he slammed his car into a trailer and almost hit a patrol vehicle as police were responding to the incident.

Luckily, there were no injuries reported.

There’s no word yet on a motive.

