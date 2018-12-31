Investigation continues into officer-involved shooting near Beatty

BEATTY, Ore. – Two Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies are on leave after the shooting and killing of a Beatty man Saturday.
Police were called to a report of a domestic assault at a home northeast of Beatty just before 4:00 Saturday morning.
Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello says that after nearly four hours of negotiations with a mental health counselor, suspect Mark Farrell approached deputies with a weapon.
“The individual, Mark Farrell, was very uncooperative with the investigation, and volatile,” Costello said. “And eventually, unfortunately, the officer was forced to use force.”
Costello adds the names of the officers involved have not been released. “They are sheriff’s deputies, we are not going to identify them at this point in time.”
The deputies were placed on leave following the shooting.
“They will be interviewed later on,” D.A Costello stated. “Once the investigation is concluded, in all likelihood, we will run it through a grand jury.”
The Oregon State Police are in charge of the investigation.
The D.A said she believes the actions of the deputies were appropriate. “They did what was required according to protocol. It’s my understanding that it was a pretty frightening experience.”
The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated Saturday immediately following the officer-involved shooting.
