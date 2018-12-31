Partial government shutdown continues

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The budget battle is heating up in Washington.
Democrats plan a series of votes when they get back to work Thursday to reopen the government, but they are not giving any extra money to border security.
The president still wants $5 billion for his wall but some Republicans are presenting him with other ways to make a deal.
President Trump, in a flurry of tweets, demanded Democrats come back to Washington to negotiate an end to the partial government shutdown, writing, “…give us the votes for necessary for border security including the wall.”
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is ready for a fight.
Democrats who take over the House Thursday plan a series of votes to re-open the government through September 30th—except homeland security. That agency would be funded through February 8th and the package includes the current $1.3 billion for border security.
The Senate is unlikely to send that bill to the president.
On Sunday, another plan was presented to President Trump: give legal protection to so-called dreamers—immigrants living in the U.S. since they were babies—in exchange for Democrats funding the wall.
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Sunday, “The president didn’t commit, but I think he’s very open-minded.”
But GOP strategists doubt the president will go for that deal. On such strategist, Rick Tyler, said, “I don’t think it’s going to work because I don’t think Trump’s base is gonna let him go there.”
The partial government shutdown is now in its second week with 800,000 federal workers going without paychecks.
The real showdown comes Thursday: Pelosi versus the President as thousands of federal workers wait to hear their fate.