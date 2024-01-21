OED: addresses paid leave program concerns and updated statistics

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oregon Employment Department (OED) is providing an update on the months-old Paid Leave Oregon Program.

The OED reports they received over 45,000 verified applications thus far.

It says about 85% of the applicants were eligible for benefits.

The OED says that there have been reports of delays, but that many of these are due to people not responding to their identity verification letters.

The agency says it also sees mistakes that people make when filing can also result in delays.

In addressing other concerns on their end, like longer wait times, or preventing fraud, the OED say they’re working to continue training and find solutions for efficiency.

Paid Leave Oregon director Karen Humelbaugh said,

“We’re always looking for ways to streamline any of our processes, but we don’t want to do anything to shortcut identity verification because combatting is so important to us. It’s important that people’s identities are individually protected, their benefits are protected and also our paid leave trust fund is protected.”

It’s recommended that employees apply 30 days in advance for known events, like births or surgeries.

The meeting also addressed a new law that went into effect this year.

Survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, harassment and other bias crimes are able to apply for safe leave.

For more information, you can go to their website.

