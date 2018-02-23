Man accused of sex abuse charges goes to trial

Medford, Ore.- The trial for a Jackson County business owner accused of sex abuse is underway.
Donald McLaughlin, owner of White City Metals and Klamath Metals, is accused of sexually abusing multiple women and girls over several years.
He turned himself in last February. The day before he turned himself in, he was indicted by a grand jury on charges of sodomy, sexual abuse, and unlawful sexual penetration.
Friday, the jury spent the day listening to testimony from witnesses. One victim says the abuse happened over six years ago when she was a minor.
McLaughlin has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The trial will continue Monday, and will wrap up sometime next week.