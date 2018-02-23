Local shelters open during cold spells

Medford, Ore. — The cold weather is prompting local shelters to open their doors Friday night. In Medford, both the Kelly Warming Shelter and the Medford Gospel Mission are open.
However, the Kelly Warming Shelter is at full capacity with a waiting list. Because space there is limited, the Gospel Mission is encouraging people to seek shelter with them.
“Seems like every year or so, somebody dies of the elements, whether they’re new and they don’t know about us, or they don’t want to come in for shelter,” Executive Director Jason Bull said. “And we just want to let everybody know that this is a safe place to be.”
Meanwhile in Ashland Friday night, Pioneer Hall, located at 73 Winburn way, will be serving a free dinner from 5 to 6 pm. After that, overnight shelter will be available in the same space.
Natalie Weber anchors Your Place @ 7, and reports for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. She is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.
Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.
Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, getting lost in a good book, and exploring Southern Oregon.
Leave a Comment: