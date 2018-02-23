Local radiothon raises hundreds of thousands for St. Jude

MEDFORD, Ore. — Southern Oregon’s generosity shines brightly as another local fundraising record for St. Jude is set.
The annual Q100.3 Country Cares for St Jude Kids Radiothon raised $361,696.74. This year’s total broke last year’s record of $351,040.31.
One of the more touching moments during the fundraiser came when kids brought what money they had to help out St. Jude.
“Their tooth fairy money, their chore money, their birthday money. We had one kid that came in that sold his toys and eggs from his chickens to make money for St. Jude,” explained Q100.3’s Ashley Main.
The children’s research hospital provides treatment for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases at no cost to families.
Over the past 15 years, the local radiothon has raised over $2 million for St. Jude.