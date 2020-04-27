Man arrested after chase through Yreka

YREKA, Calif. – A man was arrested after a police chase through Yreka.
The California Highway Patrol said on the evening of April 25, 27-year-old Tony Pham was driving a stolen Honda Accord near Yreka when a CHP officer tried to pull him over.
Pham allegedly sped away, continuing into the city at a high rate of speed before he crashed into a signpost on State Route 3 north of McAdams Creek Road.
CHP said Pham was not injured in the crash, but he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
According to investigators, Pham was believed to be in the possession of methamphetamine and heroin.
Pham was arrested and lodged in the Siskiyou County Jail on numerous charges including vehicle theft, reckless evading, driving under the influence of drugs, and violation of probation.