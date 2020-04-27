Boatnik 2020 canceled

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A major Southern Oregon event has been canceled due to COVID-19.
The Grants Pass Active Club said, “It is with the heaviest hearts that we announce that the 2020 Boatnik event has been cancelled.”
Those who have already bought tickets for Boatnik 2020 will be able to use their tickets for Boatnik next year.
“To our great community of Grants Pass, the cancellation of Boatnik was not an easy decision and it was debated heavily,” the Grants Pass Active Club said. “Being one of the largest events in the state requires so many moving pieces, variables, months of planning, and the support of our community. We appreciate you all so much and we want you to know that we are still here. You will continue to see us proudly serving our community, supporting children and youth organizations and finding ways to help during these tough times.”
Boatnik 2020 was originally scheduled to take place between May 21 and 25. The Active Club said a Memorial Day ceremony will still take place adhering to social distancing guidelines. Further information on how the public can see the ceremony will be provided at a later date.