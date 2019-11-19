Patrick Frazee gets life in prison for murder of fiancé Kelsey Berreth

FLORISSANT, Colo. – Patrick Frazee was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his fiancé Kelsey Berreth in 2018.
Frazee killed Berreth last year by hitting her in the head with a baseball bat multiple times with their daughter Kaylee in the other room.
Kelsey Berreth’s body has still not been located but the search continues.
Frazee allegedly asked his girlfriend at the time, Krystal Lee, to clean up the blood after he murdered Berreth.
Lee claims she intentionally left small blood stains on the scene for investigators to find.
During the trial, Frazee denied killing Berreth and pleaded not guilty.
The district attorney discussed Frazee’s charges in further detail. “It was a sweet day in the sense that justice was brought to Patrick Frazee for this brutal, gruesome, senseless murder.” District Attorney Dan May said. “The judge sentenced him to life without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder. He then sentenced him consecutively for all other charges. Three counts of solicitation, one count of tampering with a deceased body and maximized those sentences to 156 years on top of the life without the possibility of parole.”
Berreth was last seen in public on Thanksgiving last year.