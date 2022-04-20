Police chase ends at Exit 24 in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ore. – A multi-county police chase came to an end near Interstate 5 in Jackson County.

Oregon State Police said the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office began with the pursuit a domestic violence suspect Wednesday morning.

Police eventually lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Dead Indian Memorial Road and Clover Creek Road before it was spotted again on I-5 near Phoenix.

OSP said the suspect was taken into custody near Home Depot, just off I-5, after their vehicle crashed.

NBC5 has reached out to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office for details on the suspect and the charges involved.